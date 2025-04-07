Tribeca Films has acquired Born Hungry, the powerful documentary feature produced by global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Purple Pebble Pictures and Barry Avrich’s Melbar Entertainment Group. Chronicling the life of celebrity chef Sash Simpson, the film traces his incredible journey from being abandoned as a child in India to becoming a celebrated culinary name in Canada.

Born Hungry sets April 8 release on Prime Video; Tribeca Films acquires Priyanka Chopra Jonas-produced documentary

Directed and produced by Barry Avrich, Born Hungry captures Simpson’s heart-wrenching story of surviving by eating from garbage bins on the streets of Chennai, India, before being adopted at the age of eight by Canadian philanthropists Sandra and Lloyd Simpson—founders of Families for Children orphanage. The documentary follows Simpson’s emotional return to India as he attempts to reconnect with his roots and locate his birth family, guided only by faint childhood memories.

The film had its world premiere at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival and was also featured at Toronto’s Hot Docs Film Festival. According to the filmmakers, Born Hungry is “a raw, true and important story with a huge heart that deals with identity and cultural heritage.”

Producing the documentary alongside Chopra Jonas and Avrich are Mark Selby and Mary Rohlich. Jay Hennick, Selby, and Avrich also serve as executive producers. The distribution deal was brokered by Melbar Entertainment, with Avrich being represented by IAG. Sash Simpson, whose story forms the soul of the film, grew up with 31 siblings between Montreal and Toronto. At age 14, he discovered his passion for food, eventually becoming executive chef at the acclaimed North 44 restaurant. Today, he runs his own establishment—Sash Restaurant and Wine Bar—in Toronto’s Summerhill neighborhood.

“We are beyond thrilled to have Born Hungry find its home with Tribeca Films,” said director Avrich and producer Chopra Jonas in a joint statement. “Their dedication to bringing powerful independent stories to global audiences aligns perfectly with the heart and soul of this film. Born Hungry is more than just a story about food; it’s about resilience, transformation, and the extraordinary journey of a child who defied the odds.”

Avrich, a seasoned filmmaker with more than 65 documentaries to his credit, is known for acclaimed titles such as Made You Look, The Last Mogul, Prosecuting Evil, David Foster: Off the Record, and Oscar Peterson: Black + White. Purple Pebble Pictures, the production house founded by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is recognized for championing underdog stories and promoting diverse voices that transcend cultural boundaries. Born Hungry is scheduled for theatrical release on April 8 and will simultaneously be available on Prime Video and iTunes.

