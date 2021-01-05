Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.01.2021 | 11:32 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Durgamati Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Kapil Sharma announces Netflix debut, says ‘it’s a project close to my heart’

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With the advent of 2021, let bygones be bygones and start the year afresh. Put your worries behind you, cherish every moment and laugh. And to help you do this, what can be better than India’s undisputed comedy king, Kapil Sharma making his Netflix debut! Yes, you read it right. Kapil will be seen on Netflix soon in his inimitable style, entertaining audiences across 190 countries.

Kapil Sharma announces Netflix debut, says 'it’s a project close to my heart'

Kapil Sharma has always found a way to keep the mystery alive and loves teasing his fans (and frankly, he is REALLY good at it). He took to social media to share the big news and followed it with a video announcement that was all things fun and in typical Kapil Sharma Style.

Talking about his Netflix debut, Kapil Sharma said, “I am super excited for my first-ever association with Netflix. 2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter, and positivity. I always wanted to be on Netflix but I didn’t have their number (hahaha). It’s a project close to my heart and I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon.”

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma reveals why he had rejected Anil Kapoor’s offer to be a part of the television series ’24’

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Janhvi Kapoor buys a new house in Juhu worth…

Madam Chief Minister: Richa Chadha unveils…

BMC registers FIR against Arbaaz Khan,…

Arjun Rampal joins the cast of Kangana…

Ayushmann Khurrana returns to Mumbai to sign…

Sonu Sood roped in as lead in Raaj…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification