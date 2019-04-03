Kangana Ranaut WALKS OUT of Anurag Basu’s Imali, reveals the reason why

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and is now charting off to new territories with some brand new projects at hand. She has just signed the J.Jayalalithaa biopic and has Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga along with Mental Hai Kya with Rajkummar Rao and of course, her own biopic which she will announce soon. She also had signed Imali with her mentor Anurag Basu but she has now decided to let that project go citing date issues. According to her latest interview, she said that she wants to concentrate on a bigger project at hand rather than working on Imali which was supposed to go on the floors on November 2018.

She said that Imali stars Rajkummar Rao and she was pretty psyched about working with him yet again and also collaborate with her mentor Anurag Basu but since she was so tied up with Manikarnika, she did not have the time to start Imali and now, she is busy with yet another film details of which she will give out shortly. This film will be her directorial as she feels confident now about filmmaking, after the success of Manikarnika. The said project is mostly touted to be her own biopic.

Kangana Ranaut will play a gritty character of a kabbadi player in Panga which also stars Jassi Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta. The film is up for release next year.

