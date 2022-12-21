comscore

Prithviraj Sukumaran supports Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan: “It’s sad that an art form has to be put through such observations”

Bollywood News

After talking about how Pathaan could be a game-changer in Bollywood, Prithviraj Sukumaran expresses his disappointment over the ‘Besharam Rang’ controversy.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ever since the song ‘Besharam Rang’ has hit the tube, Shah Rukh Khan and his film Pathaan has come under the scanner for hurting sentiments of certain groups. The film and the song are currently facing multiple allegations from right-wing groups over fashion choices, choreography, and intimacy scenes. Amidst all the hoopla, Malayalam actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has also been a part of some Bollywood projects, has spoken in support of the film and has expressed his disappointment over how art forms are subjected to such minute observations and criticisms.

While speaking at a press conference in Kochi about his film Kappa, Prithviraj Sukumaran also touched upon the “sad” state of affairs where art forms become a victim of such viewpoints. As per OTTPlay reports, he said, “It’s sad that an art form has to be put through such observations and points of views as an artiste.”

Readers would recall that, during a Roundtable session with Film Companion, Prithviraj had nothing but appreciation for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. The actor-filmmaker had said, “There have been times not too long ago when we’ve set down the table & thought, ‘How are they doing it? How is Hindi cinema cracking this? How are they able to open up such huge overseas markets?’ And that was not too long ago. I am not talking about the medieval ages. So, this I truly believe is a phase. There will be one big hit, maybe it’s Pathaan.”

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead with John Abraham as the antagonist is directed by Siddharth Anand. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is releasing on January 25 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Also Read: Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran thinks Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan may turn saviour for Bollywood amidst dull 2022: ‘There will be one big hit’

More Pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection

