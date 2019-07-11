Kangana Ranaut calls media DESHDROHI and fake, refuses to render an apology (watch video)

Kangana Ranaut created a new controversy by getting into a row in a promotional event of her upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. Media unified together against the actor demanding an apology for her rude behaviour. The producers of the film did render an apology but Kangana Ranaut is adamant on her stand.

She has put out a video through her manager and sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account calling out to all the media persons whose point of views do not match hers on the topic of nationalism. She alleged that the media is paid to write and is not critical or impartial.

She even called the journalist, Justin Rao, ‘chindhi and bikau’ in her fiery address. She signed off by sayin that she urges the media to ban her because she does not want them to earn their bread at her expense.

Here is the full transcript of her media address along with the video.

Kangana Ranaut said, “Aaj jo hamari Indian media hai, main uske baare mein kuch kehna chahti hoon lekin main ye zaroor kahungi ki aisa har jagah ache log bhi hote hain, aur bure bhi.

Media ne jo mujhe protsahit kiya, prerit kiya hai, main kahungi ki meri safalta mein kahi na kahi unka bohot bada haath hai. Main unki hamesha abhaari rahoongi.

Lekin kuch hain jo deemak ki tarah hai… ek section of media jo hamare desh mein deemak, uski garima, uski smita ko, uske integrity ko aaye din attack karta rehta hai. Gande-Bhadde Deshdrohita ke vichaar rakhte hain… unke khilaaf hamare constitution mein… naa hi koi penalty hai na koi saza hai. Is chees se mujhe bohot thes pohochi hai, aur maine apne aap mein decide kar liya hai ki….

Ye jo Doguli media, Bikaao media, jo apne aap ko liberal, secular kehti hain.. 10th fail bhi nai hai bilkul.. Ye log Pseudo liberals hain. Dharmik cheezo ko lekar desh ki ekta pe prahaar karte hain.

Ek aise hi chindi se journalist ko main press conference mein mili. Hamare serious issues pe like maine plastic ban, cow slaughter etc ke baare mein bola, shaheed pe film banai – usne har cheez pe khillii udaai hai. Gaali galoch, gandi baat likhte hain.. Muft ka khana pohoch jaate hain press conference mein. Aap khudko kis liye patrakaar bol rahe hain? Koi to criteria hona chahiye na… Kyunki maine us insaan ke question ka answer nai kiya… kyunki wo anti-national hai…

Kisi bhi desh drohi ke liye, mere paas zero tolerance hai. In logo ne milke

Guild banayi hai… Guild kal hi bani hai, na uski koi manyta hai na kuch. Us Guild ke chalte hue, dhamki dena shuru kar diya hai, mera career barbaad kar denge, mujhe cover nai karenge.

Arey, nalaayko, deshdrohiyo, bikao, tum logo ko khareedne ke liye laakho bhi nai chahiye, tum log to itne saste ho ki 50-60 rs mein bik jaate ho. Tum logo ke baap-dadao ko bhi maine lohe ke chane chabaye hain. Tum jaise nalayak mujhe barbaad karoge? Tum jaise sadde hue pseudo journalist ki chalti hoti, to aaj main India ki highest paid actress nai hoti.

Main haath jod karke ye bolti hoon ki mujhe please ban karo. Kyunki main nai chahti ki meri wajah se tum logo ke ghar mein chulaa jale. Is se bada ehsaan aap mujhpe nai kar sakte.”

Here’s a vidoe message from Kangana to all the media folks who have banned her, P.S she has got viral fever hence the heavy voice ????…(contd) pic.twitter.com/U1vkbgmGyq — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 11, 2019

