Kartik Aaryan buys a flat in Versova for Rs 1.60 crores, here’s what so special about the pad

Kartik Aaryan who has risen strength to strength to become one of the most followed celebrities in Bollywood today, was a struggler once and he shared a small pad with a lot of struggling actors on Yari Road, Andheri. After attaining smash hit success with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi, he was finally able to buy a home in Mumbai and the actor chose the same flat where he used to stay as a paying guest.

Kartik has paid Rs 1.60 crore to the owner of the flat in Rajkiran Housing Society on Yari Road. Kartik had finalised the deal in May itself.

On professional front, his last release Luka Chuppi was a hit. He will now be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan and Pati Pati Aur Woh remake with Ananya Panday.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan ROPED IN for Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel (ALL DEETS INSIDE)