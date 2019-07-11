Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 11.07.2019 | 8:55 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Kartik Aaryan buys a flat in Versova for Rs 1.60 crores, here’s what so special about the pad

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kartik Aaryan who has risen strength to strength to become one of the most followed celebrities in Bollywood today, was a struggler once and he shared a small pad with a lot of struggling actors on Yari Road, Andheri. After attaining smash hit success with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi, he was finally able to buy a home in Mumbai and the actor chose the same flat where he used to stay as a paying guest.

Kartik has paid Rs 1.60 crore to the owner of the flat in Rajkiran Housing Society on Yari Road. Kartik had finalised the deal in May itself.

On professional front, his last release Luka Chuppi was a hit. He will now be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan and Pati Pati Aur Woh remake with Ananya Panday.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan ROPED IN for Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel (ALL DEETS INSIDE)

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Congress member Urmila Matondkar demands…

Me Too: Tanushree Dutta files petition to…

After Article 15, Anubhav Sinha to reunite…

SCOOP: Post Malaal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali…

WOAH! Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor to…

After Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofan, Rakeysh…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification