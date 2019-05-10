Kangana Ranaut calls Hrithik Roshan’s statement on averting Mental Hai Kya – Super 30 clash a SOB STORY

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan are at loggerheads again and this time too, it has resulted into an unwarranted media circus. This time, their films Mental Hai Kya and Super 30 were clashing at the box office but Hrithik averted the clash by pushing the release of his film further. In his statement he stated the reason as ‘mental trauma’ the Mental Hai Kya actress and her team. He stated, “So as to not allow my film to be desecrated by yet another media circus, I have decided to shift the release date of film Super 30 in order to save myself from the personal trauma and toxic mental violence this would cause. Despite the film being ready, I have requested my producers to shift and announce the next suitable date as soon as possible.”

Kangana called this a SOB story and claimed that the decision to push the film was taken UNANIMOUSLY last week itself and therefore this ‘sob story’ was needed from the actor’s end. She lauded Ekta Kapoor for being a woman producer for breaking boundaries and getting a solo release for her film. She wrote, “Hrithik Roshan, Madhu Mentena and Ekta Kapoor had collectively decided that Hrithik would push the release date of Super 30 and Ekta will bring her film Mental Hai Kya on July 26. They had taken this call last week itself. I don’t know why he wrote this sob story, but I am glad Mental Hai Kya is getting a solo release. I salute my producer Ekta Kapoor for making her way in this male-dominated industry. It’s not easy to do what she does. I applaud her courage and power.”

Meanwhile Kangana’s sister and PR Rangoli Chandel has been very active on Twitter, trying to ward off people blaming Kangana for this controversy. She even tweeted, “With due respect to everyone, if Kangana is not harmed, trolled or bullied she won’t speak against Super 30 cast or its makers ⁦@SpiceSocial1⁩ please take a note. PEACE”

