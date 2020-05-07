Mr. O.P Rai, Managing Director of Kala Niketan Entertainment India has been engaged in the business of entertainment since decades. Producing films, Music videos in various languages and even promoting all sorts of entertainment activities in India at Kala Niketan Channel.

His latest venture, the film Nobel Peace recently bagged the Best Film (Jury) award at 10th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2020. The Jury of the festival consisted of Mr. G.L Bhardwaj, National Award Winning film Director, Mr. Patrick, Renowned Filmmaker from France, Mr Niku from Japan, Mr. Fernando Merinero, Award Winning Director from Spain and Mr. Ruben Maria Soriquez, a Renowned Director from Italy.

Alok Rai and Aina Rai who also happen to be the producers of this film, are unveiling the first poster of the movie. They both are US based Indians those who wish to serve their mother land with value based entertainment. Astik Dalai is a filmmaker with 16 plus years of experience in the field of cinema. He has directed research based documentaries, docudramas to music videos and this is his first feature film in Hindi.

The film Nobel Peace is about the journey of young boy Hayan Mir under the able guidance of a college professor Shlok Manhaas to eradicate hatred from the hearts of religiously biased individuals and to bring peace in the society.

The film’s cast comprises of Hiten Tejwani who is a well-known name in the entertainment industry and always known for his ability to act intensely. Here in this film too, he plays the role of the visionary professor, Mudasir Zafar plays the role of the young boy Hayan Mir who without fear attempts to propagate peace despite opposition from the society.

The Film is getting a very good response from the festivals around the globe for its wonderful storytelling, realist performances and overall making. The star cast consists of actors like Mayur Mehta, Aarti sharma and Rohit Raj also.

Apart from that half-producer Aina Rai who in spite of being a female managed to do wonders with her commendable efforts and ensured that the movie turns out to be capable enough to bag prestigious awards. Not only was she dedicated towards filmmaking which was naturally expected of her but was also the one keeping the morale of the crew and her better-half high in low times. Her passion for making films is admirable as she ensured every shot was handled with perfection and not for a moment gave up. As we say we put in more hard work for the things which we love. “I know you've heard it a thousand times before. But its true hard work pays off. If you want to be good, you have to practice, practice and practice. If you don’t love something then don't do it. Also it’s hard to beat a person who never gives up and Aina is a living example of this.