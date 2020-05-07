Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.05.2020 | 7:19 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Salman Khan sends out food truck ‘Being Haangryy’ to feed people in need; watch

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Salman Khan sends out food trucks ‘Being Haangryy’ to feed people in need; watch

Salman Khan has been spending the lockdown at his farmhouse in Panvel. Despite being away from the city, the actor through his foundation Being Human has been doing everything possible to help people in distress. From giving financial aid to thousands of daily wage workers to sponsoring ration for their families, he has been at the forefront in helping people in need. The actor has now launched a food truck with the words ‘Being Haangryy’ written on it. This is to provide food to the less privileged. 

Salman Khan sends out food trucks ‘Being Haangryy’ to feed people in need; watch

In a tweet, Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal thanked Salman for doing his bit for the underprivileged. Sharing a video of the food truck, he wrote, “Thank you @Beingsalmankhan bhai for being there and silently doing something which is needed,service to mankind is service to the almighty!!!Jai Ho!!! I shall surely try and do my bit following the lockdown norms and request our Fanclub family to practice the same #BeingHaangryy.” 


Meanwhile, a few days ago Salman Khan recently took to his Instagram to share a video where he along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur and others at the farmhouse are seen stacking bags of ration in vehicles to be sent out to those in need. He posted it with the caption, “Thanks for the contribution... thank you all”.

ALSO READ: Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai asking for Rs. 250 crores for direct OTT release? Salman Khan’s manager clarifies

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bombay HC directs Eros International to pay…

Multiplex Association of India urge…

Emraan Hashmi says Rishi Kapoor would ask…

Makers of Sharmaji Namkeen starring Rishi…

Dia Mirza joins nine women leaders of the…

"Perseverance comes naturally to me," says…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification