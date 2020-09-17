Bollywood Hungama

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum star Dipika Kakar Ibrahim sprains her foot

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, who was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum with Karan V Grover, is one of the most active celebrities on social media. With a massive fan-following, the fans absolutely love to get a glimpse of her daily life along with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim. The duo manages to give us major couple goals and is usually seen serenading each other on major occasions.

In her recent Instagram story, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim is seen with a bandaged foot with the caption, “Ouch”, citing that she has sprained her foot. In no time, the messages of good wishes and get well soon started pouring in from across the country. Dipika Kakar Ibrahim is well known for her role as Simar in Sasural Simar Ka which also happens to be the show where she met her husband Shoaib Ibrahim.

Take a look at Dipika’s story.

Get well soon, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim!

Also Read: Shoaib Ibrahim croons ‘Maine Pucha Chaand Se’ for Dipika Kakar and she can’t stop blushing

