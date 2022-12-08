South Korean female pop group bugAboo has officially announced disbandment after a year and two months of their debut.

K-pop girl group bugAboo disbands a year and two months after their debut, fans left upset

According to Korean tabloid Allkpop, on December 8, ATEAM Entertainment shared the disbandment news via bugAboo's official fan café and wrote, “Hello, this is ATEAM Entertainment. First, we would like to thank fans for their love and support toward bugAboo. We would like to deliver an announcement regarding bugAboo's group activities.”

The agency further shared in the letter, “After debuting and striving forward with the love of fans, bugAboo will officially wrap up group promotions as of today. Through a deep and lengthy discussion between the agency and the members, it was decided that the contracts of all six members would be terminated.”

“Once again, we thank fans for the great love and support they showed bugAboo, and we apologize for delivering this very sudden news. We ask for your warm love and encouragements as the members take on new paths," the agency concluded. Following the news of disbandment, fans were naturally left disheartened and took to social media to express their heartbreak.

Many blamed the management company behind the female group for disbanding this quick for not meeting their expectations of success. “@bugAboo_offcl didnt even give these girls a CHANCE oh im so sad,” a Twitter user wrote. Another user tweeted, “But why? What is the reason behind that? There not yet one years, its not fair for them, they have so much potential”

didnt even give these girls a CHANCE oh im so sad — jackie (@HWlSEOS) December 8, 2022

But why? What is the reason behind that? There not yet one years, its not fair for them, they have so much potential — Mr.Kim ???? (@evertayc) December 8, 2022

bugAboo debuted in 2021 on October 25 with their self-titled single album, bugAboo. The group consisted of six members namely Eunchae, Yoona, Raine, Cyan, Choyeon, and Zin. They had recently made a comeback with their second single album Pop in June.

Also Read: Ahead of BTS’ Jin’s military enlistment, BIGHIT Music announces it is ‘not holding any event on his recruitment day’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.