American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake recently sold his penthouse apartment in New York City for $29 million (Rs. 214 crore). The 40-year-old singer and actor bought the home back in 2017 for $20.2 million, thus making profit through the sale.

The unit featured around 5,375 square feet of living space including four bedrooms and six bathrooms, located at 443 Greenwich Street, a celebrity-studded condo conversion in Tribeca where owners have included Jennifer Lawrence and Mike Myers. The building has a 71-foot indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a Turkish bath, and a 5,000 square foot landscaped roof terrace.

According to Mansion Global, the four-bedroom unit, sold in late December, was owned by an entity tied to Mr. Timberlake, according to a person familiar with the deal. The Wall Street Journal reports that the apartment was sold in late December 2021 in an off-market sale.

Justin Timberlake and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, also have property in Los Angeles, Montana and Tennessee. Last year, the couple put their expansive compound in the Hollywood Hills on the market for $35 million.

