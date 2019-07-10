JudgeMentall Hai Kya: Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures apologizes after Kangana Ranaut’s public spat with a journalist

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer JudgeMentall Hai Kya is in headlines not for the film but for the recent verbal spat that happened between the actress and a journalist. At the recent song launch of the film, the actress got involved in a verbal spat with the journalist stating that he criticized her film Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi and accused him for running a smear campaign against her. A day ago, the media fraternity decided to hold a meeting with Balaji Motion Pictures’ chief Ekta Kapoor to talk about the incident. The body demanded a public apology from the makers and have decided to boycott Kangana Ranaut.

Now, Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures have released an official statement which urges the media fraternity to not let this one incident hamper the team effort that has gone behind making the film. They have issued public apology as well. The statement read, “To whomsoever, it may concern: A lot is being reported about the debate that ensued between our film JudgeMentall Hai Kya’s actor and journalist Justin Rao, at the film’s song launch event on July 7th, 2019. Unfortunately, the event took an unpleasant turn. While the people involved in it fairly held their own perspectives but because it happened at the event of our film, we, as the producers, would like to apologize and express regret for this untoward incident. We would like to maintain that our intention was not to disrespect or hurt anyone’s sentiments. Our film JudgeMentall Hai Kya releases on July 26th and we urge the media to not let this one incident hamper the team effort that has gone behind making the film.”

The media fraternity stated in their letter that was given to Ekta Kapoor that they will continue to support the film and will not come in between of the promotions but they will boycott Kangana Ranaut.

JudgeMentall Hai Kya starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao is set to release on July 26, 2019.

More Pages: Judgemental Hai Kya Box Office Collection