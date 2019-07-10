Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 10.07.2019 | 4:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

JudgeMentall Hai Kya: Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures apologizes after Kangana Ranaut’s public spat with a journalist

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer JudgeMentall Hai Kya is in headlines not for the film but for the recent verbal spat that happened between the actress and a journalist. At the recent song launch of the film, the actress got involved in a verbal spat with the journalist stating that he criticized her film Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi and accused him for running a smear campaign against her. A day ago, the media fraternity decided to hold a meeting with Balaji Motion Pictures’ chief Ekta Kapoor to talk about the incident. The body demanded a public apology from the makers and have decided to boycott Kangana Ranaut.

JudgeMentall Hai Kya: Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures apologizes after Kangana Ranaut’s public spat with a journalist

Now, Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures have released an official statement which urges the media fraternity to not let this one incident hamper the team effort that has gone behind making the film. They have issued public apology as well. The statement read, “To whomsoever, it may concern: A lot is being reported about the debate that ensued between our film JudgeMentall Hai Kya’s actor and journalist Justin Rao, at the film’s song launch event on July 7th, 2019. Unfortunately, the event took an unpleasant turn. While the people involved in it fairly held their own perspectives but because it happened at the event of our film, we, as the producers, would like to apologize and express regret for this untoward incident.  We would like to maintain that our intention was not to disrespect or hurt anyone’s sentiments. Our film JudgeMentall Hai Kya releases on July 26th and we urge the media to not let this one incident hamper the team effort that has gone behind making the film.”

The media fraternity stated in their letter that was given to Ekta Kapoor that they will continue to support the film and will not come in between of the promotions but they will boycott Kangana Ranaut.

JudgeMentall Hai Kya starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao is set to release on July 26, 2019.

ALSO READ: Entertainment Journalists Guild of India decides to BOYCOTT Kangana Ranaut, demands Ekta Kapoor to condemn the incident

More Pages: Judgemental Hai Kya Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Entertainment Journalists Guild of India…

Hrithik Roshan clears air about having a…

Media fraternity to demand an APOLOGY from…

Hrithik Roshan BREAKS SILENCE on elder…

Kangana Ranaut gets into a HEATED ARGUMENT…

Farhad Samji to not direct Bhool Bhulaiya 2;…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification