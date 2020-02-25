John Abraham’s projects have always been to either acknowledge the heroes of the society or to tell an untold story. The actor seems to take a keen interest in making society a better place which should be the priority for most of us. While he’s working on three projects, his next production venture will be based on the life of a social entrepreneur, Revathi Roy. For those unaware, Revathi Roy is the first woman to have ever started an all-female taxi service and the first all-woman last-mile delivery services.

Breaking stereotypes, Revathi has worked for the betterment of the underprivileged women for quite a long time. John Abraham’s JA Entertainment along with Robbie Grewal’s Red Ice Films and Anil Bohra’s Vyka Entertainment have joined hands together for this project based on the book, Who Is Revathi Roy, written by Swathi Lodha. When asked about the project, John said that he is very happy to be a part of this project. He explained that Revathi’s story is the perfect combination of entrepreneurial twists and dramatic personal life.

He further spoke about how Revathi has spent a lot of time in empowering underprivileged women and helped them become independent. It’s high time that they made this film and John is glad to be working with Robbie for the film. While the film is still in the pre-production stage, Revathi Roy said that it is not just her story that they are telling, but also of all the women who were given a chance.

Apart from this, John Abraham will next be seen in Attack, Mumbai Saga, and Satyameva Jayate 2.

