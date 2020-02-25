Bollywood Hungama

Zoya Akhtar is keen on making a gangster film with brother, Farhan Akhtar

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Zoya Akhtar has had quite the year in 2018 where she did three projects including Lust Stories, Gully Boy, and Made In Heaven. Her recent horror anthology, Ghost Stories, was also quite talked about with mixed reviews. When asked about why she has not been making any films lately, she says she’s in no hurry to make films and will work on one when she feels like she has a story to tell. She usually does multiple projects back-to-back or takes her own time to find the perfect story to tell.

Zoya Akhtar is keen on making a gangster film with brother, Farhan Akhtar

She also revealed that the gangster genre is one of her favourites but she enjoys movies of all genres. She fees that the filmmakers also are a part of the audience. She says that if she doesn’t find a good script, she’s happy to kick back, but if she wants to do a film based on travel and music, she will happily do it if it excites her. When asked about any future collaboration with her brother Farhan Akhtar, she said that they are dying to do a gangster film and are looking for a good script.

Well, we can’t wait to see what next they come up with.

Also Read: Watch: This ‘MC Sher vs D’evil’ scene was deleted from Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy

