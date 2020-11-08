Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.11.2020 | 12:28 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

John Abraham signs actor Harshvardhan Rane for his next production Bolo Sara Ra Ra

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has impressed the audience and critics alike with his performance in Bejoy Nambiar's recently released film Taish. While the actor is still basking in the success of the film, it has been reported that actor-producer John Abraham has signed Rane for his next production titled Bolo Sara Ra Ra.

John Abraham signs actor Harshvardhan Rane for his next production Bolo Sara Ra Ra

Harshvardhan Rane made his debut in Bollywood four years ago with the film Sanam Teri Kasam. However, the actor has been active in the Telugu film industry since 2010. Bolo Sara Ra Ra is a romantic drama and will be produced by John Abraham in association with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Reportedly, the film will go on floors in March.

Rane was supposed to make his Bollywood debut with John Abraham's production Satra Ko Shaadi Hai in 2015. However, the film got shelved after shooting some portions. The film also starred Barun Sobti and Sapna Pabbi. While the film did not take off, John and Harshvardhan went on to become good friends and now Bolo Sara Ra Ra will be their first professional collaboration.

Meanwhile, Rane recently wrapped up the shoot of Haseen Dillruba which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. The film will be released in the first quarter of 2021.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE SCOOP: John Abraham charges Rs. 20 crores as fees for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan 

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vijay Raaz to not resume work on Sherni…

Milind Soman booked by Goa Police for…

Showik Chakraborty applies for bail for the…

Shefali Shah makes it to the distinguished…

Priyagold ropes in Kiara Advani as its brand…

Hrithik Roshan in talks to star in an…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification