Last Updated 01.03.2021 | 1:30 PM IST

John Abraham and Disha Patani start shooting for Ek Villain Returns

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Disha Patani has started the shoot for her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns today for which she will be reuiniting with director Mohit Suri once again. John Abraham has also joined the team.

On her first day of the shoot schedule for Ek Villain Returns, Disha took to her social media to share a picture in the film's hoodie. Captioning it she wrote, "And here we go #ekvillainreturns
The gorgeous actress had been working hard to stay on top of her prep game for the film as she had been taking lots of workshops and doing regular reading sessions. And now she finally begins the shoot today.

Disha and Mohit will be reuniting after Malang. Now everyone is excited to see what the duo creates this time. Disha Patani also has Radhe all set for release besides Ek Villain 2 this year.

T-Series took to their Twitter handle to share pictures from first day of the shoot where actor John Abraham and Disha Patani are seen posing with the rest of the team including Mohit Suri and Bhushan Kumar. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.


ALSO READ: Disha Patani looks like a sultry beauty dressed in a bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit

