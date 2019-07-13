Irrfan Khan will do only Angrezi Medium for now, won’t sign another film

Irrfan Khan has been taking it slow with his work because after a severe health setback, his medical consultants have strictly forbidden him from taking on too much work.

A source in the know says Irrfan would be taking on only one assignment for now.

Says the source, “He has taken on one assignment Angrezi Medium, and that is it. He will complete this film and then see how it goes. There is no question of taking on any new assignment at the moment. Irrfan will complete Angrezi Medium and then decide the course of his career in future.”

According to the source, Irrfan also wants to spend as much time as possible with his family.

Say a filmmaker-friend, “Irrfan’s entire perception on life and career has changed. He no longer feels the need to push himself. He may do one film at time, or none at all after Angrezi Medium. It all depends on his health and his state of mind.”

Also Read: Irrfan Khan is grateful for the immense care his Angrezi Medium team has been displaying

More Pages: Angrezi Medium Box Office Collection