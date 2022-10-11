Jin Ah Reum and Namgoong Min tied the knot after 7 years of dating in Seoul on October 7.

South Korean model Jin Ah Reum and actor Namgoong Min, who have been dating each other for 7 years, finally tied the knot at the Shilla Hotel in Jangchung-dong, Seoul on October 7.

Just days after the wedding, Jin Ah Reum took to Instagram to share a string of pictures from their wedding ceremony. “Hello, this is model Jin Ah Reum,” she wrote in the caption.

She continued, “I sincerely thank everyone who has congratulated, support, and helped [us]. We will be mature and pretty, and live happily.”

As the report shares, the newly married couple first met as director and actress on the set of 2015 film Light My Fire. The following year, they confirmed their relationship and announced their marriage in late September.

