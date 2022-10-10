comscore

Last Updated 10.10.2022 | 3:31 PM IST

Decibel: Kim Rae Won, Lee Jong Suk and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo starrer action film to release on November 16

Bollywood News

Kim Rae Won, Lee Jong Suk and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo starrer action film Decibel to release in theaters on November 16

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean film Decibel, starring Kim Rae Won, Lee Jong Suk and Cha Eun Woo, is reported to be releasing in theaters on November 16.

Decibel: Kim Rae Won, Lee Jong Suk and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo starrer action film to release on November 16

Decibel: Kim Rae Won, Lee Jong Suk and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo starrer action film to release on November 16

According to Korea Joongang Daily, Decibel tells the story of a terrorist who aims to wreak havoc on a city using a bomb that responds to noise, and a former navy captain who becomes the target.

Kim Rae Won will essay the role of the former navy captain, while Lee Jong Suk takes the part of the bomb maker. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo portrays a navy officer who specializes in sound detection.

The South Korean film is helmed by Hwang In Ho, who previously worked on Spellbound (2011) and Monster (2014).

Also Read: Kim Hye Soo, Han Ji Min, Park Jin Young, Im Si Wan, Kang Tae Oh donate several lakhs each for victims of floods in South Korea

