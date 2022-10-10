Kim Rae Won, Lee Jong Suk and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo starrer action film Decibel to release in theaters on November 16

South Korean film Decibel, starring Kim Rae Won, Lee Jong Suk and Cha Eun Woo, is reported to be releasing in theaters on November 16.

According to Korea Joongang Daily, Decibel tells the story of a terrorist who aims to wreak havoc on a city using a bomb that responds to noise, and a former navy captain who becomes the target.

Kim Rae Won will essay the role of the former navy captain, while Lee Jong Suk takes the part of the bomb maker. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo portrays a navy officer who specializes in sound detection.

The South Korean film is helmed by Hwang In Ho, who previously worked on Spellbound (2011) and Monster (2014).

