In March, Rani Mukerji was seen on the big screen in the film Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, and even received some highly positive feedback for her performance. While the actress is still enjoying the success of the film, we hear that Rani has already moved on to her next venture. If that we hear is true, then apparently Rani Mukerji has locked her next film which will be directed by friend Vaibhavi Merchant.

Rani Mukerji locks her next film; venture to be directed by Vaibhavi Merchant?

“Yes, Rani Mukerji has decided on her next venture. It will be a small budget film produced by Yash Raj Films itself. Interestingly, the venture will be directed by Rani’s good friend Vaibhavi Merchant,” reveals a well-placed industry source to Bollywood Hungama. Ask for details on the script and story of the venture and the source reveals, “Right now it is still too early to say anything, besides the entire team is keeping details under tight wraps.”

While it is certainly heartening to know, that Rani has locked her next cinematic venture there has been no official talk about the same. However, another source claims, “There are projects but nothing has been greenlit as such, and nothing has been locked as her next venture.”

