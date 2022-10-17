For the first time, Ishaan and Tara Sutaria will be seen together for their upcoming project Nature 4 Nature.

For the first time, Ishaan Khatter and Tara Sutaria will be seen together for their upcoming project Nature 4 Nature. The official teaser of their upcoming project was released today offering a sneak peek to the fans.

Ishaan Khatter and Tara Sutaria to feature in an upcoming project Nature 4 Nature, first look unveiled

Giving a brief glimpse of what the project might hold, the teaser opens the door to one's imagination by packaging two contrasting scenes together. The teaser leaves the audience baffled and intrigued as it starts with Ishaan and Tara moving about in an office setting with a gloomy look on their faces. Soon both the characters discover a door that opens to nature and teleports them away to the wilderness leaving us wondering what they are up to.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA???? (@tarasutaria)

Backed by Yash Birla Ventures and Film producer Anand Pandit, the teaser offers a refreshing outlook on our daily mundane lives. But we will have to wait with bated breath until 31st October for the premiere. Ishaan, said, “It’s a pleasure championing this project and I’m excited to share it.”

Tara Sutaria, said, “Exploring nature and the wilderness was such an unusually wonderful experience. Can’t wait for October 31 for the big reveal.”

On the work front, Tara Sutaria will next star in Apurva. Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, will be seen in PhoneBhoot in November and Pippa in December 2022

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.