Last Updated 16.02.2019 | 10:49 AM IST

Irrfan Khan, director Saket Chowdhary distance themselves from Hindi Medium 2

BySubhash K. Jha

While unconfirmed reports of Irrfan Khan’s return to India after being treated for a rare life-threatening disease are flying around, the producers of 2017’s surprise success Hindi Medium are spreading the “news” of a sequel starring Irrfan Khan.

Irrfan Khan, director Saket Chowdhary distance themselves from Hindi Medium 2

We can safely divulge that Irrfan Khan has no plans of being part of Hindi Medium 2. A friend of the actor reveals, “Irrfan is recuperating slowly. He won’t be returning to acting for a while now. The process of healing is slow and exhausting. Even after full recovery he won’t be allowed to get back to work for at least a year. So there is no question of doing Hindi Medium 2 or any other film in the immediate future.”

In the meanwhile the Hindi Medium director Saket Chowdhary has distanced himself entirely from the Hindi Medium sequel. As far as Saket is concerned, he’s done telling the story he wanted to. That leaves the producer Dinesh Vijan with a hit film that he wants to franchise without its leading man or director.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan says he has no plans of returning to India at the moment

More Pages: Hindi Medium 2 Box Office Collection

