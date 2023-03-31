comscore

Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » IPL 2023 opens with a bang as Rashmika Mandanna stuns audiences with her sizzling moves on ‘Naatu Naatu,’ ‘Saami Saami,’ & more

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

IPL 2023 opens with a bang as Rashmika Mandanna stuns audiences with her sizzling moves on ‘Naatu Naatu,’ ‘Saami Saami,’ & more

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna wowed fans with her scintillating performance at the opening ceremony of IPL 2023.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

National crush Rashmika Mandanna has set the internet on fire with her electrifying performance at the opening ceremony of IPL 2023. The way her performance at the opening ceremony of TATA IPL has taken over our minds is simply impacting. She was energetic, vivacious and full of charm, which is why netizens are showering her with love and praise. 

The actress shook a leg on her blockbuster songs, 'Srivalli' and 'Saami Saami'. She also gave a solid performance on 'Naatu Naatu', which also marks the song's first live performance after the Oscars win!

Taking to social media, netizens hailed Rashmika for an impactful performance. A fan wrote “#NaatuNaatu  @iamRashmika stage performance at opening ceremony of Tata IPL 2023.” Another wrote “ Beautiful #RashmikaMandanna performing in IPL 2023 opening ceremony.” 

A fan wrote “Beautiful #RashmikaMandanna performing in IPL 2023 opening ceremony. A writes “Her energy was (fire emoticons). A fan said, “Electrifying performance by @iamRashmika at the #IPL2023OpeningCeremony  lighted up the stage with her charm and talent.”

Post her performance, Rashmika shared a post on her feed, in which she can be seen dancing happily.

Rashmika Mandanna has treated her fans with numerous amount of dance performances on her blockbuster songs Srivalli, and Saami Saami amongst many others. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen in Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor and Pushpa: The Rule along with Allu Arjun.

