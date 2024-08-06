On the album, Dhillon has co-produced the majority of The Brownprint, with DŹŁ (Future, Central Cee), Luca Mauti (J.Cole, Eminem) and AzizTheShake (BIA, Central Cee).

Global Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon (real name Amritpal Singh Dhillon) has inked a groundbreaking deal with Republic Records in alliance with Universal Music Canada, marking a historic moment for Punjabi music on the world stage. The artist now becomes the first-ever India-born singer-songwriter, rapper and record producer of Punjabi lineage to join the prestigious label’s roster.

Fresh off the news of his upcoming collaboration titled ‘Old Money’ feat. Bollywood titans Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, AP Dhillon’s global signing with Republic Records signifies a strategic leap forward for both the artist and the label. With a fervent global fanbase and a string of widely successful records, Dhillon is poised to achieve unprecedented success in spearheading a new wave of Punjabi music with the support of one of the world’s leading music conglomerates.

Reflecting on the signing, Monte Lipman, Founder & Chairman, REPUBLIC comments, “AP Dhillon is not only an incredible artist who continues to defy gravity in real time, but a shrewd visionary with a global reach that has already sparked a cultural revolution. We’re thrilled to join forces with Universal Music Canada under the leadership of Chairman and C.E.O. Jeffrey Remedios to further extend AP’s impact and music around the world.”

AP Dhillon echoes the enthusiasm and says, “Republic Records always saw the vision. They got and understood who I am from day one. We’re all in harmony when it comes to this new music, and now I just can’t wait to show everybody what we’ve been cooking up.”

Elaborating further, long-time business manager of the young music phenomenon Kevin Buttar shares, “AP Dhillon is a next-generation artist who continues to redefine the boundaries of music beyond the limitations of geographies and cultures. This signing marks a pivotal moment for brown representation globally and a huge step forward for Punjabi music. We are excited to partner with Republic Records and to be a part of an organization that has such a diverse and iconic catalogue.”

Dhillon’s first release on the label will be ‘Old Money’, a new single and video arriving on 9th August 2024, with a new album, The Brownprint, following two weeks later, on 23rd August 2024. On the album, Dhillon has co-produced the majority of The Brownprint, with DŹŁ (Future, Central Cee), Luca Mauti (J.Cole, Eminem) and AzizTheShake (BIA, Central Cee) also contributing to the upcoming album.

