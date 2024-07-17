Renowned for his directorial brilliance in Malayalam cinema, Chidambaram is all set to make his mark in the Hindi film industry with an exciting new project in collaboration with Phantom Studios. The announcement was officially made by Srishti Behl, CEO of Phantom Studios, signaling a significant step for both the director and the production house into new creative territories.

Manjummel Boys fame director Chidambaram collaborates with Phantom Studios for his Hindi feature film

Speaking about the collaboration, Phantom Studios’ CEO, Srishti Behl expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Chidambaram to the Phantom family. We have always been a creative oriented company empowering directors to do some of their best work with Phantom. In this new world where language no longer restricts film makers, we intend to bring unique voices from diverse regions into Hindi cinema to craft narratives that transcend linguistic boundaries. Chidambaram is the ideal person for us to collaborate with. His unique vision and storytelling prowess align perfectly with our creative ethos at Phantom Studios. We are excited to bring his vision to Hindi film audiences”.

Phantom Studios took to their Instagram handle to make the announcement that read, “We’re thrilled to commence a new collaborative journey with the immensely talented @_chidambaram_! He’s made his mark in the south with his unique vision and storytelling prowess, and we’re excited to work on his debut in hindi cinema!

Phantom has always leaned towards pushing concept driven stories and empowering creative oriented directors, and Chidambaram’s creative vision aligns perfectly with our ethos. He has smashed box office records with Manjummel Boys, and we’re excited to see the magic we make together @srishtibehlarya @_chidambaram_ @bhavnatalwar.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phantom Studios (@fuhsephantom)

Chidambaram was applauded for his work on Manjummel Boys, which has been a critical as well as a commercial success. Speaking about his debut in Hindi cinema, Chidambaram expressed his excitement, stating, "I am very excited to take this step forward to Hindi mainstream cinema. Although Manjummel Boys will always remain special, I am honored and excited to collaborate with Phantom Studios for my first Hindi feature film. It's an opportunity to explore new narratives and reach out to a wider audience while staying true to the essence of storytelling that defines my work."

As the project moves forward, all eyes are on Chidambaram and Phantom Studios, eagerly anticipating the unveiling of their collaborative masterpiece that is sure to leave an indelible mark on Hindi cinema.

Also Read: Manjummel Boys fame Sreenath Bhasi praises Jr. NTR: “Tarak is my favourite”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.