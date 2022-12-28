As it turns out, Shivin Narang revealed that he was supposed to shoot a music video with Tunisha on the day she died.

The TV industry is mourning the untimely death of actress Tunisha Sharma. She played the lead role of Shehzaadi Mariam on the TV drama, Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul. She allegedly died by suicide on December 24 on the sets of the fantasy-themed show at Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The actress was only 20. As her last rites were conducted on Tuesday, December 27, her Internet Wala Love co-star Shivin Narang was in attendance. The actor was helping out Sharma's family, especially Tunisha's mother who was devastated after her daughter's death. As it turns out, Narang revealed that he was supposed to shoot a music video with Tunisha on the day she died.

Tunisha Sharma Death: Shivin Narang reveals he was supposed to shoot a music video with Internet Wala Love co-star on the day she died

Speaking to ETimes, Shivin Narang revealed, "Tunisha and I were supposed to shoot for a music video on December 23 and 24 in Mumbai." The actor was looking forward to reuniting with his former co-star. "Imagine, we were supposed to shoot on the same day when this tragedy happened. However, a week prior I learnt that she had some health issues and the shoot had to be postponed. I wish we had shot that day... I probably would have understood her state of mind and could have helped her," Narang said.

"Despite being just 16, she was so good at her work and extremely professional. She would spread cheer on the set and we would do a lot of masti," the actor spoke about when they worked on Internet Wala Love.

Shivin Narang added that he shares a beautiful bond with her mother, too. They stayed in touch after the show wrapped and he was even invited to dinner at their Chandigarh residence. He met her last at an event. "She was so happy... we danced and shot several videos and pictures. I still can’t believe she is not with us anymore,” Narang recalled his working experience with her.

Tunisha Sharma's mother has filed a complaint against Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul co-actor Sheezan Khan alleging abetment to suicide. The actor has been sent to 4-day judicial custody following his arrest on Sunday. While his family has released a statement that they are cooperating with the investigation, his two sisters were in attendance at Tunisha's funeral. It is being reported that the two actors were in a relationship and that they had broken up 15 days ago. Tunisha was allegedly under stress and is speculated that this drove her to the edge.

