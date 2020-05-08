There have been reports that have suggested that the She-Hulk series at Disney + is in works! Now, the confirmation has come from the makers that the scripting is completed for Disney+ series is complete.

She-Hulk writer Dana Schwartz took to Twitter on May 6 and wrote, "The She-Hulk room ended so if you happen to be a showrunner looking for a writer who makes jokes and writes books and knows a lot of historical fun facts, hit me up!!!!"

The She-Hulk room ended so if you happen to be a showrunner looking for a writer who makes jokes and writes books and knows a lot of historical fun facts, hit me up!!!! — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) May 5, 2020

Recently, Mark Ruffalo confirmed that he was in early talks with She-Hulk makers to return as Bruce Banner/The Hulk. “There’s nothing completely at a place where it’s a done deal,” the actor told Variety recently. “There’s some talk of having Banner/Hulk show up in [the Disney Plus series] ‘She–Hulk.’ If we come up with something good, that would be really interesting. Right now that’s about it. That’s all there is on the table.”

According to the comics, lawyer Jennifer Susan Walters developed Hulk-like abilities when she received a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner. Now, it seems like this might be a great segway for the actor to return to the Marvel universe. The character first appeared in the comics in the 1980s as a member of the Fantastic Four.