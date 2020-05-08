Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.05.2020 | 7:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

She-Hulk writer confirms the script of the upcoming series is ready

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
She-Hulk writer confirms the scripting is completed for Disney+ series

There have been reports that have suggested that the She-Hulk series at Disney + is in works! Now, the confirmation has come from the makers that the scripting is completed for Disney+ series is complete.

She-Hulk writer confirms the scripting is completed for Disney+ series

She-Hulk writer Dana Schwartz took to Twitter on May 6 and wrote, "The She-Hulk room ended so if you happen to be a showrunner looking for a writer who makes jokes and writes books and knows a lot of historical fun facts, hit me up!!!!"

Recently, Mark Ruffalo confirmed that he was in early talks with She-Hulk makers to return as Bruce Banner/The Hulk. “There’s nothing completely at a place where it’s a done deal,” the actor told Variety recently. “There’s some talk of having Banner/Hulk show up in [the Disney Plus series] ‘She–Hulk.’ If we come up with something good, that would be really interesting. Right now that’s about it. That’s all there is on the table.”

According to the comics, lawyer Jennifer Susan Walters developed Hulk-like abilities when she received a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner. Now, it seems like this might be a great segway for the actor to return to the Marvel universe. The character first appeared in the comics in the 1980s as a member of the Fantastic Four.

ALSO READ: Mark Ruffalo reveals he had turned down the role of Hulk in The Avengers, has an idea for standalone movie and speaks about She-Hulk series

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bombay HC directs Eros International to pay…

Multiplex Association of India urge…

Emraan Hashmi says Rishi Kapoor would ask…

Makers of Sharmaji Namkeen starring Rishi…

Dia Mirza joins nine women leaders of the…

"Perseverance comes naturally to me," says…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification