More BTS music is coming our way! The South Korean septet released the highly awaited 'Map Of The Soul: 7' album back on February 21, 2020. They are releasing their fourth Japanese album 'Map Of The Soul: 7 - The Journey' on July 15, 2020.

As per new details released on Thursday, May 7, the Japanese album will have Japanese versions of some of their previous album songs including four new tracks - 'Intro: Calling', 'Stay Gold', 'Your Eyes Tell', and 'Outro: Journey'.

Tracklist:

1. INTRO: Calling

2. Stay Gold

3. Boy With Luv -Japanese ver.-

4. Make It Right -Japanese ver.-

5. Dionysus -Japanese ver.-

6. IDOL -Japanese ver.-

7. Airplane pt.2 -Japanese ver.-

8. FAKE LOVE -Japanese ver.-

9. Black Swan -Japanese ver.-

10. ON -Japanese ver.-

11. Lights

12. Your eyes tell

13. OUTRO: The Journey

This will include the 'Stay Gold' music video. The track will also serve as Original Sound Track for Japanese drama, Spiral Labyrinth – DNA Forensic Investigation (literal translation). Tanaka Kei will headline the drama which is based on a manga of the same name. Jungkook has participated in the composition of 'Your Eyes Tell'.

'Stay Gold' will be the first Japanese release since last year's 'Lights/Boy With Luv'.