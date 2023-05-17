comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.05.2023 | 8:43 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s house robbed of diamond jewellery; domestic help in police custody

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s house robbed of diamond jewellery; domestic help in police custody

en Bollywood News Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s house robbed of diamond jewellery; domestic help in police custody

Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan, reports diamond jewellery theft from her house.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Arpita Khan, sister of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, has filed a complaint regarding the theft of her diamond-studded gold jewellery, valued at approximately Rs 5 lakh, from her residence in the suburban area of Khar, Mumbai. The swift action by the police led to the arrest of the domestic helper, who is accused for the theft.

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's house robbed of diamond jewellery; domestic help in police custody

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s house robbed of diamond jewellery; domestic help in police custody

The incident occurred on Monday, and the 30-year-old suspect was apprehended the following day in Thane district, which is adjacent to Mumbai. The police are currently investigating the case and gathering further evidence to ensure a thorough investigation.

As per a report by PTI, an official of Khar police station said, “Accused Sandip Hegde decamped with diamond-studded gold jewellery worth around Rs 5 lakh from Arpita Khan’s residence located on 17th Road in Khar. After the incident came to light, Arpita approached the police and lodged a complaint.”

After receiving her complaint, the police initiated an investigation and conducted a thorough examination of the CCTV footage in the vicinity, according to the official statement. The official further added, “With the help of technical and other inputs, the police nabbed the accused on Tuesday from Thane for the alleged theft of the jewellery.”

He further mentioned that a case has been filed against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 381 which pertains to theft by a clerk or servant. The police are currently conducting a detailed investigation into the matter.

Also Read: Inside the Eid party of Arpita and Aayush Sharma: Preity Zinta reunites with Salman Khan; shares moments with Pooja Hegde, Sonakshi Sinha, and others

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

The Kerala Story press conference: Director…

EXCLUSIVE: We wish to make Tumbbad 2 and 3,…

CONFIRMED! Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal to go…

IIFA 2023: Kabir Khan and Omung Kumar to…

TMKOC actress Jennifer Mistry aka Mrs.…

SCOOP: Vicky Kaushal to make an entry in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification