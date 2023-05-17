Arpita Khan, sister of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, has filed a complaint regarding the theft of her diamond-studded gold jewellery, valued at approximately Rs 5 lakh, from her residence in the suburban area of Khar, Mumbai. The swift action by the police led to the arrest of the domestic helper, who is accused for the theft.

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s house robbed of diamond jewellery; domestic help in police custody

The incident occurred on Monday, and the 30-year-old suspect was apprehended the following day in Thane district, which is adjacent to Mumbai. The police are currently investigating the case and gathering further evidence to ensure a thorough investigation.

As per a report by PTI, an official of Khar police station said, “Accused Sandip Hegde decamped with diamond-studded gold jewellery worth around Rs 5 lakh from Arpita Khan’s residence located on 17th Road in Khar. After the incident came to light, Arpita approached the police and lodged a complaint.”

After receiving her complaint, the police initiated an investigation and conducted a thorough examination of the CCTV footage in the vicinity, according to the official statement. The official further added, “With the help of technical and other inputs, the police nabbed the accused on Tuesday from Thane for the alleged theft of the jewellery.”

He further mentioned that a case has been filed against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 381 which pertains to theft by a clerk or servant. The police are currently conducting a detailed investigation into the matter.

Also Read: Inside the Eid party of Arpita and Aayush Sharma: Preity Zinta reunites with Salman Khan; shares moments with Pooja Hegde, Sonakshi Sinha, and others

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.