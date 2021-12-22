comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.12.2021 | 6:20 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Harshvardhan Rane, Mouni Roy and Meezaan Jafri to star in Sanjay Gupta’s sports drama

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta who is known for films like Shootout at Wadala and Mumbai Saga is getting ready for his next directorial. The filmmaker will be venturing into a new genre as he will be making a sports drama with actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead. Now, the filmmaker has finalized the rest of the cast as well.

Harshvardhan Rane, Mouni Roy and Meezaan Jafri to star in Sanjay Gupta’s sports drama

As per reports, Sanjay Gupta has signed Javed Jaffrey's son Meezaan Jafri and actress Mouni Roy to play pivotal roles in the yet-untitled film alongside Harshvardhan. Mouni has been paired opposite Rane in the film. Harshvardhan and Meezan will be seen as football players in the film.

Sanjay Gupta is currently working on the project and will begin pre-production from January. The team is expected to take the film on floors in February next year.

The Sanjay Gupta directorial will mark Meezaan's third feature film after Malaal and Hungama 2. Meanwhile, Harshavardhan who was last seen in Haseen Dillruba will start shooting for Gupta's sports drama after the shoot of his out-and-out actioner Ambush. Meanwhile, Mouni will wrap Milan Luthria's web series Delhi Sultanate before commencing shoot for Gupta's directorial.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Gupta acquires rights to life of controversial bar dancer Sweety; film to be titled Topaz

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore sequel in…

UAE ends film censorship; allows screening…

Nora Fatehi to be ED witness in Rs. 200…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets a chance to dance;…

Javed Akhtar files a reply to Kangana…

SCOOP: Deepika Padukone has a meaty role in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification