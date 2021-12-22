Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut failed to appear before the Mumbai Police on Wednesday in connection with an FIR registered against her for a social media post that allegedly linked the farmers' protest to a separatist group. A complaint was filed against the actress at the Khar Police station in November based on a complaint by a Sikh organization.

Earlier this month, the police had issued a notice to Kangana for questioning. Responding to the notice, the actress’ counsel informed the Bombay High Court that she would appear before the Khar police on December 22. However, she failed to appear on Wednesday and her lawyer sought another date for appearance.

"Going by the spirit, aim, and intent of the high court order, we requested the investigation officer for an earlier date and wanted to expedite the process before the next court hearing. However, the investigation officer was not willing to accommodate us. He neither responded to my messages or calls nor did he revert on the letter which was served on him immediately after the order,” Kangana's lawyer Rizwan Sidiquee said.

“Now my client will appear before him on another earliest date as may be available. If the officer does not accommodate us, then we will leave it to the high court to decide on the matter on merits,” he further said.

The FIR was registered against the actor following a complaint made by members of a Sikh organization who claimed that Kangana, through her Instagram post, had portrayed the farmers' protest on Delhi borders as Khalistani movement.

Meanwhile, the police had earlier told the Bombay HC that they will not arrest Ranaut till January 25, 2022.

