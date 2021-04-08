Just last week, it was reported that actor Govinda had tested positive for the COID-19 virus. Today, the actor took to his Instagram handle to announce that he has tested negative for the virus.

Govinda took to his Instagram handle and shared a boomerang of himself where he looked happy and fresh. In the short video, he can be seen stepping out of his room. "Apun aa gayela hain #testednegative," he captioned the post.

It was on Sunday morning that the actor had revealed that he had tested positive and requested all who came in his contact to get tested. His wife Sunita had recovered from COVID-19 a couple of weeks back. Meanwhile, other members of his family tested negative.

The second wave of Covid-19 has infected several in Bollywood including Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar and several others. Others like Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently tested negative for the virus.

