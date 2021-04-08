Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.04.2021 | 5:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Govinda tests negative for COVID-19; announces with a fun video

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Just last week, it was reported that actor Govinda had tested positive for the COID-19 virus. Today, the actor took to his Instagram handle to announce that he has tested negative for the virus.

Govinda tests negative for COVID-19; announces with a fun video

Govinda took to his Instagram handle and shared a boomerang of himself where he looked happy and fresh. In the short video, he can be seen stepping out of his room. "Apun aa gayela hain #testednegative," he captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1)


It was on Sunday morning that the actor had revealed that he had tested positive and requested all who came in his contact to get tested. His wife Sunita had recovered from COVID-19 a couple of weeks back. Meanwhile, other members of his family tested negative.

The second wave of Covid-19 has infected several in Bollywood including Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar and several others. Others like Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently tested negative for the virus.

ALSO READ: Krushna Abhishek says his comments about his uncle Govinda are often blown out of proportion

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Daniel Craig to star in two sequels of…

Mega cast announced for Korean version…

EXCLUSIVE: Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi team upset…

Christopher Nolan's sci-fi thriller Tenet to…

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to make digital debut…

Masaba Gupta kick-starts the shoot for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification