Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.04.2021 | 5:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to get an official release in Telugu; teaser to release with Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab in theatres

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The die hard telugu fans of Alia Bhatt were in for a surprise when the actress shared a great news of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi releasing in Telugu. The actress shared a video of her talking in the Telugu language which showed her excitement and the love for the language. She also extended her heartfelt wishes to powerstar Pawan Kalyan and the entire team of Vakeel Saab.

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to get an official release in Telugu; teaser to release along with Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab in theatres

It was director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and producer Pen Studios' decision to take the film to the audiences down south. Tollywood is one of the largest film industries in the country and the Telugu films have done exceptionally well not only within the market but also pan India with its dubbed variants.

Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is expected to make a huge opening at the box office and trade analysts are expecting it to break quite a few records. This indeed is an excellent thought by the makers to attach the telugu teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi for a wider reach and fanbase. The film also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

While the news about the film is making a pan India buzz, audiences cannot wait for it's release in the theatres. Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film is all set to hit the cinema halls on 30th July this year.

ALSO READ: Gangubai Kathiawadi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali has only one more day to shoot with Alia Bhatt

More Pages: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Daniel Craig to star in two sequels of…

Mega cast announced for Korean version…

EXCLUSIVE: Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi team upset…

Christopher Nolan's sci-fi thriller Tenet to…

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to make digital debut…

Masaba Gupta kick-starts the shoot for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification