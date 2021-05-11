It's official! Popular South Korean band GOT7's leader and singer-songwriter-producer JAY B (real name Lim Jaebeom) has joined the H1GHR MUSIC label. After much anticipation around his new representation for months as all six members of GOT7 had announced their new label reps, on May 11, it was confirmed that the 27-year-old has officially signed with the hip hop label.

Along with the cinematic and action-packed announcement video, it was also announced that JAY B will be releasing his first solo single 'Switch It Up' under the label on May 14.

JAY B said in a statement, “As I’m starting as a solo artist, I wanted to be free in the musical spectrum. So I had to spend a lot of time thinking of what kind of music I should pursue and other factors outside of the music.”

He further said, “I appreciate that Jay Park first contacted me and trusted me throughout. I finally decided to join H1GHR MUSIC with the faith that I could accomplish my goals here, of becoming an artist who puts out various outcomes based on my previous music career as an idol. I’m really excited to start as a solo artist here at H1GHR MUSIC.”

GOT7's Yugyeom has also joined Jay Park's AOMG label. H1GHR MUSIC's current roster includes known names in the industry including pH-1, Sik-K, Woogie, HAON, Golden, and Big Naughty. In 2020, the label released two-part albums called 'Red Tape' and 'Blue Tape'.

H1GHR Music Records is a global Hip-Hop and R&B label founded in 2017 by producer, businessman, and rapper Jay Park with North American singer and songwriter Cha Cha Malone. The company aims to promote new talents in their hometowns, Seoul and Seattle, and internationally.

