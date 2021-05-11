The much awaited film, Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai, is all set to release on Thursday May 13, that is, on Ramzan Eid, as committed by its lead actor Salman Khan. However, owing to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, it's not going for a traditional theatrical release. The film is all set to release in cinemas but only in places where theatres are allowed to be open. With theatres shut in most parts, the makers decided to take the revolutionary step of having a hybrid release. In other words, it'll release simultaneously on the pay-per-view platform, ZeePlex.

With just two days left for release, many who are excited to watch the film at home are wondering what time would Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai drop on ZeePlex on May 13. Digital films usually release on OTT at 12 midnight but this doesn't happen everytime. A platform like Disney+ Hotstar, for example, streams its films at 7:30 in the evening.

However, a source says that one won't have to wait till Thursday night to catch Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai. The source says, "Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai will release on ZeePlex at 12 noon on Thursday. The makers feel it'll be an ideal time to drop it for the world to see. They are expecting record streams and rightfully so as it's a Salman Khan Eid release."

Besides Salman Khan, Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. It is directed by Prabhudheva.

Also Read: Hyderabad theatres won’t get a chance to screen Salman Khan’s Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai as Telangana goes under lockdown

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.