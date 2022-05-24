comscore

SCOOP: After Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde, Salman Khan gets Jagapathi Babu on board for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Salman Khan’s upcoming action comedy, directed by Farhad Samji, has been in the news for a long time now for several reasons. But it seems that the team has finally got an impressive ensemble cast on board. Bollywood Hungama recently reported that Aayush Sharma walked out of the film citing creative differences. And now, we got more updates on the cast of this Salman Khan film.

SCOOP: After Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde, Salman Khan gets Jagapathi Babu on board for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

SCOOP: After Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde, Salman Khan gets Jagapathi Babu on board for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

"Salman Khan is making a pan-India film and is leaving no stone unturned on the casting front. He sat down with his team and has hand-picked the actors of his choice. The first to be locked on the film was Pooja Hegde, followed by his close friend, Venkatesh. And now, Salman has got another actor from the Telugu industry on board and it's none other than Jagapathi Babu," a source close to the actor informed Bollywood Hungama.

For those unaware, Jagapathi Babu was to do Dabangg 3 for Salman Khan, but things didn't materialize back in the day due to date issues. "And now, when Salman offered him this role, he instantly came on board. The team wanted an ideal villain in the film to fight Salman and Venkatesh, and there's no one better than Jagapathi to do that," the source further told us.

Jagapathi Babu will join Salman in the Hyderabad schedule of the film in June. With the addition of the ace actor, the extended cast of this Farhad Samji Film is - Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Raghav, Siddharth Nigam and Malvika Sharma. Some more actors from the comic space in Bollywood and Telugu film industries are also in conversation to do this action comedy for Salman Khan.

The makers are expected to announce the film and title soon, and according to our source, it is on track for December 30 release this year.

Also Read: Director Farhad Samji’s picture from the sets of Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali leaked!

More Pages: Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

