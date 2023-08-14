EcoSoul Home Inc. has announced the enlistment of Bhumi Pednekar, as their brand ambassador. In line with EcoSoul Home's unwavering commitment to fostering a sustainable lifestyle and championing eco-friendly alternatives crafted from renewable resources, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in driving environmental awareness and conscious consumer choices.

Bhumi is a widely respected figure in the climate action community, recognized for her unwavering dedication to environmental causes and her efforts in promoting sustainable lifestyle choices. By joining forces with EcoSoul, she will further advocate for conscious consumption and the importance of choosing environmentally friendly alternatives to single-use plastics.

Rahul Singh, Co-Founder of EcoSoul Home Inc., expressed his delight, stating, "We are honoured to embark on this transformative journey with Bhumi Pednekar joining us as our brand ambassador. As a passionate advocate for environmental sustainability and the United Nations Development Programme's National Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Bhumi's unwavering dedication to driving positive change aligns seamlessly with our mission at EcoSoul Home. Her influential voice and active engagement on social media, where she raises awareness on crucial issues like climate change, sustainability, SDGs, and plastic pollution, will undoubtedly inspire individuals worldwide to embrace eco-friendly alternatives and take meaningful actions for our planet.

With Bhumi's support, we are poised to accelerate the global adoption of sustainable products and forge a powerful movement towards a greener, healthier, and more sustainable future, leaving a lasting legacy for generations to come. Bhumi Pednekar, known for her remarkable dedication to sustainable living, stated, "I am honoured to partner with EcoSoul Home as their brand ambassador. Together, we can empower individuals to make mindful decisions that contribute to a healthier planet. By promoting products by Ecosoul, we hope to influence a shift in consumer behavior and encourage businesses to adopt sustainable alternatives. EcoSoul Home's range of eco-friendly and compostable products align perfectly with my values, and I am excited to be a part of this meaningful journey."

With EcoSoul Home's diverse range of eco-friendly offerings already making waves in countries like the USA, Canada, Germany, UAE, India, China, and Vietnam. Association with Bhumi Pednekar is set to amplify the message of sustainability on a global scale.

