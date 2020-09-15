Bollywood Hungama

Gaurav Chopra welcomes a baby boy with wife Hitisha

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Gaurav Chopra has recently been through two major tragedies where he lost both his parents in a span of ten days. The actor’s mother succumbed to pancreatic cancer while his father passed away due to Coronavirus. The loss was obviously a major one, but Gaurav chose to remember them with the best memories and penned heartfelt notes for them. He recently took to his Instagram to announce big news with his fans.

Gaurav Chopra and his wife Hitisha welcomes a baby boy and he took to his social media to share the news in the cutest way possible. He wrote, “19-08-2020 29-08-2020 14-09-2020 Enlightenment in three dates. . The meaning of life , explained in this short span of time .. a roller coaster ride , a cycle ... never ending...an emotional and physical test .. and then divine intervention and a bountiful blessing today ... Between the morning and the afternoon, between two placards on the door .. everything changed ! ???????? thank you for your love and blessings..it’s been my strength... #baby #boy #junior #lifeanddeath #parents #children #family #lifelessons #drama #neverending #tests #divine #intervention”. Take a look at it.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Also Read: Gaurav Chopra opens up about losing his parents in a span of 10 days

