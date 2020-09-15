Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 15.09.2020

Anushka Sharma to not be a part of Prabhas starrer Adipurush, expects to resume work by May 2021

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

There has been constant buzz that Anushka Sharma has signed Adipurush starring Prabhas and we can now confirm that this information is completely untrue. Anushka has not been involved in the project at all and no details of this project has been discussed with her.

"Anushka is raring to resume work immediately post her pregnancy and there will be big announcements in place as and when the time is appropriate but Adipurush definitely doesn’t feature in her plans. She was not involved in the project at all and thus, she is definitely not doing the film. There has been no discussion on anything about this film right from the script to the dates with her," informs a trade source.

"Adipurush, we hear, starts its shooting schedule soon so all this rumour of Anushka doing the project is full conjecture. Anushka is making concrete post pregnancy plans on her work front and we are excited about what those projects will be. As of now, she is soaking in all the happiness while expecting her first child. We think Anushka will be ready to shoot from end of April next year. That’s what she has been aiming for and given how fit and healthy she is, she will definitely be ready to roll at that time," the source added.

ALSO READ: CONFIRMED! Saif Ali Khan to play a menacing villain in Prabhas starrer Adipurush, first poster unveiled

More Pages: Adipurush Box Office Collection

