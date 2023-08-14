Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently basking in the glow of his recent success, OMG 2. Serving as the sequel to the 2012 hit OMG: Oh My God, the film's release on August 11 has stirred waves both at the box office and within the audience.

OMG 2 fame Aarush Varma takes action: Petition filed for removal of ‘A’ certification

Alongside Akshay, the film boasts pivotal performances from Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. OMG 2 is woven with a significant social message cantered around sex education. As a result, the movie secured an ‘A’ certificate, yet this decision by the Central Bureau of Film Certification (CBFC) has sparked discussions among movie enthusiasts, including both young viewers and parents. Expressing his stance on the certification, Akshay Kumar had advocated for a more universal classification for the film.

Interestingly, Aarush Varma, who portrayed Pankaj Tripathi's on-screen son, has taken a step further by filing a petition for the removal of the ‘A’ certificate from OMG 2. In the petition, Varma wrote, “The entire purpose of making this film as much as I know from my director Amit Rai Sir was to open discussions on the need of Sex Education but unfortunately the film itself has become a subject of discussion with being given an A certificate.”

Elaborating on the matter, Varma added, “We were so many kids in the film and we never felt uncomfortable shooting the film. It is a film meant for children my age and also parents who are uncomfortable talking about sex education. This film could have been an eye opener. Being a 16-year-old, I know the issues we face and there are so many things for which we do not find the right answer. I urge all of you to help me sign this petition so that the government reviews the stand of A certificate and makes it U/A so that all my friends can see it.”

Akshay Kumar had also given a surprise visit to a film screening and had conveyed, “Kamaal ki baat bataoun, pehli adult film hai jo teenagers ke liye bani hai. Actually, yeh sab school me dikhana chahiye. (This is the first adult film that is Ade for teenagers. Actually, this should be shown in schools).”

With OMG 2 propelling discussions on certification, sex education, and its relevance to adolescents, the film has extended its impact beyond the screen. As Akshay Kumar continues to garner praise for his performance, the movie is igniting conversations on essential societal matters, reinforcing cinema's role in prompting meaningful dialogues.

