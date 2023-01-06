Following Akshay Kumar's meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, actor Suniel Shetty met him at Taj Hotel in Mumbai. The actor spoke about the film opportunities in the upcoming film city project in Uttar Pradesh. He also spoke about the anti-Bollywood trends on social media and how his word will go a long way. He said that the industry is good and they don't do drugs or wrong work.

Suniel Shetty urges UP CM Yogi Adityanath to help stop Boycott Bollywood trends: ‘Hum din bhar drugs nahi lete, hum galat kaam nahi karte’

As quoted by Indian Express, Suniel Shetty told CM Adityanath, “The hashtag that’s going on, Boycott Bollywood, yeh ruk bhi sakta hai aapke kehne se (it can stop if you say). It is important to spread the word that we are doing good work. One rotten apple is everywhere, but just because of that you can’t call the whole industry rotten. Today people think that Bollywood is not a good place, but we have made such good films here. I was a part of one such film too, when I did Border. I have been a part of many good films. We have to come together and work towards how we can get rid of the Boycott Bollywood hashtag. We have to figure how we can stop this trend.”

He also spoke about how the industry has been doing good work for years. "Today, if I am Suniel Shetty, it is because of UP and the fans from there. If you take the lead, this can definitely happen. It is of great importance that this stigma that is on us is gone. It is a very strong emotion for me. Dukh hota hai bolne mein ke humaare pe yeh stigma hain (it pains me to tell that there is this stigma on us) because 99% of us are not like that. Hum din bhar drugs nahi lete, hum galat kaam nahi karte (We don’t do drugs whole day, we don’t do wrong work). Hum achhe kaam se jude hain (We are associated with good work). Bharat ko agar bahar ke desho se kisi ne joda hai toh woh hain humaara music (Bollywood music has connected India with the world), and our stories. So, Yogi ji if you take the lead and talk to our beloved Prime Minister about it, it will make a huge difference,” he further added.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar met CM Adityanath to talk about film opportunities at UP. The CM also said that the film industry should focus on issues to raise social and national awareness.

