Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.08.2020 | 10:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Filmmaker Om Raut to announce his next starring Prabhas; reveals time and date of announcement 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With the success and popularity of Baahubali 1 and 2, Telugu actor Prabhas has become a pan-India star and is one of the most sought after actors. The actor is now gearing up for his next Hindi film directed by Om Raut.

Filmmaker Om Raut to announce his next starring Prabhas; reveals time and date of announcement

Filmmaker Om Raut who made the super hit film Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior will be announcing his next film starring Prabhas on August 18 at 7:11 am. He took to his Twitter handle to share a video of him talking to Prabhas on video call teasing the audience of the upcoming announcement.


If reports are to be believed the project is based on Ramayan and Prabhas will be donning the character of Lord Ram.

Just a few weeks ago, it was announced that Prabhas and Deepika Padukone will be collaborating for a Pan-India Project directed by Nag Ashwin. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in KK Radha Krishna Kumar directorial film, Radhe Shyam, starring Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The shooting of the film has been brought to a halt owing to the pandemic.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone is grateful to her trilingual film co-star Prabhas for the warm welcome

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Gunjan Saxena responds to controversies…

Sreevidya Rajan says makers of Gunjan…

Shashank Khaitan reveals why Varun Dhawan…

Jacqueline Fernandez adopts two villages in…

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Maharashtra Home…

BREAKING: Sanjay Dutt visits Lilavati for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification