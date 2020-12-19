Film producer Parvesh C. Mehra passed away on Saturday after a long battle with COVID-19 in Mumbai. Mehra was battling the virus for almost a month before succumbing to it. He passed away at 4 pm on December 18 in Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai.

Parvesh Mehra who was 71-years-old at the time of his death. He is survived by his son and daughter and their families and also his elder sister and three younger brothers, Umesh, Rajesh and Rajiv.

The Mehra's owned the landmark Minerva cinema in Mumbai for many years. Some of the films produced by Mehra were Ram Jaane, Chamatkar, Pyar Ke Do Pal, Ashanti, and Shikari: The Hunter among others.

