Released in 2013, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's directorial Bhaag Milkha Bhaag has completed 10 years this month and to pay tribute to the Indian Sprint legend late Milkha Singh, the COO of Viacom18 Studios, Ajit Andhare and Executive Producer of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, P. S. Bharathi from ROMP Pictures will be re-releasing the inspirational biographical sports drama on 6th August in selected theaters. The film will be re-released in a special way, significantly for hearing and speech-impaired people in 30 cities across India.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was indeed one cinematic gem of the Indian film industry that traced the inspiring journey of the late Milkha Singh played by Farhan Akhtar and how he overcomes many agonizing obstacles in order to become a world champion, Olympian, and one of India's most iconic athletes. It's indeed a noble thought to bring back this inspiring tale to the people, with this screening kept for hearing and speech-impaired people, they can buy the tickets for the film and enjoy this inspirational tale in PVR theatres that will be showcased with the special sign language.

Moreover, the special screening scheduled for 26th July for hearing and speech-impaired people will be held at PVR Icon Andheri West, Mumbai and the cast would come together to pay homage to the late Milkha Singh.

As a spokesperson from ROMP Pictures, P. S. Bharathi said, "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a film that is an inspirational tale, and by re-releasing it for the hearing and speech-impaired people on 6th August we would like to serve it as a tribute to "The Flying Sikh" of the nation, late Milkha Singh, who is an inspiration for the millions. We will convey the movie with a special sign language to make it easily understood by hearing and speech-impaired people."

On this, the COO of Viacom18 Studios, Ajit Andhare said, "As we re-release Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, we aim to relive the inspirational saga of 'The Flying Sikh,' late Milkha Singh. Our commitment extends beyond just retelling his extraordinary tale; we have ensured its accessibility to the hearing and speech-impaired, empowering them to draw motivation from this remarkable story."

Released in 2013, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is indeed one of the best biopic ever made in Indian cinema. Well-studded with encouraging and energized songs, the spectacular performance from the cast, Farhan Akhtar as Milkha Singh, and prolific direction by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film was indeed one masterpiece that is worth reckoned to be a gem of Indian cinema. The film was also a massive box office success and was the fifth highest-grossing 2013 Bollywood film.

