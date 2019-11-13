The internet has had long debates pertaining to what should be censored and how much should be censored, in films. Various decisions of censorship as undertaken by the CBFC have been criticised in the past. We can’t specifically forget how the era of Pahlaj Nihalani was a much eventful one, in terms of censorship. Latest, the Prasoon Joshi-led board decided to blur out bottles and glasses of alcohol in Christian Bale, and Matt Damon starrer recent release Ford v Ferrari.

This seems to have irked many, including Farhan Akhtar who took to Twitter to question the rationality behind the censorship, and put it across quite strongly. ‘The day is not far when they’ll just have the script read out in theatres. Why the Indian adult is treated like a delinquent who can’t think for him/herself or tell right from wrong is beyond me,’ he writes. His tweet is also accompanied by the snapshot of a particular sequence. We wonder if the CBFC is going to respond to this!

The day is not far when they’ll just have the script read out in theatres.

Why the Indian adult is treated like a delinquent who can’t think for him/herself or tell right from wrong is beyond me!! https://t.co/Enwi0cBepu — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) November 13, 2019

The film revolves around the competition between the makers of highly reputed automobile makers Ford v Ferrari in the 1960. It hits the theatres on 15th November in India.