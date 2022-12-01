Actress Somy Ali has once again taken to social media to call out actor Salman Khan, who she dated in the past in the 90s. The actress has alleged physical abuse and called out Salman Khan on her official Instagram account. On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram to share a photo and a note alleging abuse, and predatory behaviour.

EXPLOSIVE! Somy Ali alleges physical abuse, calls Salman Khan a ‘chauvinistic pig’; says, ‘It’s time to go to war’

Somy Ali captioned the throwback picture, “More to come! Ban my show in India then threaten me with a lawsuit, you coward piece of sh*t. Screw your lawyer! I have 50 lawyers here to protect me from the cigarette burns, the physical abuse and the sodomy which you put me through and it lasted for years. So go f***kkkk yourself. You male chauvinistic pig. And shame on all the female actors who support this guy who has beaten several women. Shame on the male actors who support him. Bring it on you weakling and make sure you wear your insoles given your 5’6. It’s time to go to war.#truth #letsdoit #betterwatchoutsk #predator #womanbeater #its wartime #sadist.”

Earlier in March 2022, the former actress had taken to her Instagram handle to share a silhouette still from a Bollywood music video and said that one day, he will be exposed by the people who he abused. She even mentioned Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in her note.

"The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused will come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb," Somy wrote in her now-deleted Instagram post. She did not mention the name of the said person. Interestingly, the still was from Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's song 'Aate Jaate Haste Gaate' from the film Maine Pyar Kiya.

In 2018, at the height of the #MeToo movement, Somy Ali had shared, "As a survivor of sexual abuse at the age of 5 and rape at 14, I would like to salute all those that have spoken up and plan on doing so. I know it is very difficult to do it because I have been there and it took me many years to be able to talk about it. It takes immense amount of courage to share this with the world. It's even harder when you tell those that are close to you and they are supposed to protect you, yet they do nothing. I have been there too and it hurts like hell."

"I want these survivors to know it is truly liberating and completely worth it. Do not let the nonbelievers stop you. This is your truth. Do not ever be afraid to speak your truth. Do not let this opportunity pass you. This is a moment that has been long overdue for all of us. This is your chance to be heard and finally obtain justice. I believe you," added Somy.

The actor turned humanitarian now runs her NGO No More Tears.

