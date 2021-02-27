Another EXO member is enlisting in the military! Every able man has to serve in the military in South Korea. Popular K-pop star Chanyeol of the group EXO has announced that on March 29, he will be enlisting.

On February 26, SM Entertainment said (via Soompi), “Chanyeol will be enlisting as an active-duty soldier on March 29. His enlistment location and time will not be revealed, and no special events will take place.”

Chanyeol becomes the fifth EXO member to head for mandatory military service after Xiumin, D.O. who have already been discharged whereas Chen and Suho began their service in 2020.

