Fatima Sana Shaikh tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines at home

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood celebrities are back to business and working on sets. There are COVID-19 tests done every other day and in recent times, many celebs have tested positive. After Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and more, Fatima Sana Shaikh is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19.

Sharing a photo on her Instagram story on Monday, March 29, Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself.”

“Please stay safe guys- Fatty," she concluded her message.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently recovered from COVID-19. Celebrities including Kartik Aaryan, Milind Soman, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Vikrant Massey, Rohit Saraf are still in home quarantine.

ALSO READ: “I really liked the idea behind this one”, shares Fatima Sana Shaikh on working for Ajeeb Daastaans

