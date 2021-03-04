Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 04.03.2021 | 4:40 PM IST

EXO’s Baekhyun to release solo album on March 30, SM Entertainment confirms

Bollywood News
By Monica Yadav

Byun Baekhyun is ready to roar, again! After having a stupendous 2020 with the second solo album and releasing his first Japanese album in 2021, South Korean popstar Baekhyun, of the popular group EXO, is set for the third solo album release.

EXO's Baekhyun to release solo album on March 30, SM Entertainments confirms

SM Entertainment, the parent company of EXO, confirmed the news that the 28-year-old singer-songwriter is in the final stages of preparation before his album drops on March 30. They asked the fans to anticipate it.

Baekhyun made his comeback with his second mini-album called 'Delight' that dropped on May 25, 2020. The fun R&B album received a tremendous response. With the title track 'Candy', Baekhyun released a music video that has a feel-good yet playfulness to it. In 2019, Baekhyun made his solo debut with his R&B album 'City Lights' with 'UN Village' as the title track.

After closing 2020 with the soulful single 'Amusement Park', he released the music video for 'Get You Alone' from his debut Japanese solo mini-album 'BAEKHYUN' which will be released on January 20th, 2021.

ALSO READ: EXO’s Baekhyun rings in New Year with retro vibes in Japanese song ‘Get You Alone’ music video

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

